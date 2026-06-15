Erroneous switch caused sudden propulsion loss on bulk carrier, ATSB report says

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released its final investigation report regarding the sudden loss of propulsion on a fully loaded bulk carrier departing Port Hedland in Western Australia.

Under the direction of two harbour pilots, the 327-metre Singapore-registered bulk carrier FMG Nicola, departed its berth on February 7, 2025 with assisting tugs. At 15:15, approximately five miles (eight kilometres) into the pilotage, the main engine unexpectedly shut down.

As the vessel's speed dropped from 8.3 knots (15.4 km/h) to 4.8 knots (8.9 km/h), the harbour pilots declared an emergency and used the assisting tugs to navigate the channel. Meanwhile, the ship's engineers identified a faulty lubricating oil pressure switch as the cause of the shutdown and successfully restarted the engine at 15:23.