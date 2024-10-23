Eight dead, at least 18 missing after ferry capsizes in southern Myanmar
Authorities in Myanmar have confirmed that eight people were killed while at least 18 others are unaccounted for after a boat transporting passengers capsized in the southern region of Tanintharyi on Sunday, October 20.
A local fire official said the incident occurred at around 21:15 local time on Sunday when the ferry was struck by a strong whirlpool, which then caused it to overturn in Tanintharyi's Myeik district.
Search and rescue (SAR) operations are still ongoing. Initial reports meanwhile stated that eleven survivors suffered varying degrees of injury and are being treated in hospital.
The SAR effort has been hampered by bad weather, making it difficult for emergency response teams to scour the surrounding waters for any trace of the missing passengers.
Officials believe the incident's death toll could still rise as many of the individuals who have been reported as missing may have already drowned.
Fatal maritime accidents are not uncommon in Myanmar. However, only partial casualty figures have been made available due to censorship by the country's current military regime.