Eight dead after river boat capsizes in eastern Afghanistan; five others missing
AFP reports that eight people are confirmed dead while another five have gone missing after a river boat capsized in bad weather in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, September 30.
The tragedy occurred in the late afternoon (local time) of Monday as the unnamed boat was transiting a river in Nangarhar's Kuz Kunar district. Local officials said a heavy storm swept through the area, and this caused the vessel to overturn.
Only four individuals have been rescued among the 17 people who were on board the boat when it capsized.
Officials said that the capsizing on Monday is the second fatal boat accident to occur in Nangarhar over the last four months.
On June 1, another vessel that had reportedly been overloaded suffered water ingress and sank. At least eight people, including small children, perished in the incident.
Due to a lack of bridges, river boats have become a regular means of transport between villages for residents in Nangarhar.