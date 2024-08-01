DR Congo river boat capsizing leaves 40 dead

Forty people are confirmed dead while some others are still missing after a river boat that was reportedly overloaded capsized and sank in Maniema province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the evening (local time) of Sunday, July 28.
Local media first reported about the incident on Tuesday, July 30, after Maniema Governor Mussa Kabwankubi confirmed the news and announced that there would be three days of mourning.
The vessel, identified by the name ABC-Bonobo, was carrying around 50 passengers when it capsized in the Congo River. However, the exact number of passengers and the circumstances that resulted in the mishap are still unclear.
Forty bodies have been pulled out of the river so far. Officials expect the death toll to rise as search and rescue/recovery operations are still ongoing.
A board of inquiry has been established with the aim of identifying the events that led to the mishap as well as the parties responsible.