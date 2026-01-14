Dozens killed in river boat tragedy in northern Mali

Nearly 40 people were killed after a boat carrying passengers struck some rocks and sank in the Niger River in northern Mali on Thursday, January 8.

The incident, which local officials reported earlier this week, occurred just as the unnamed vessel was nearing the town of Diré in the northern region of Timbuktu.

Officials said that only 23 people who were on the boat were safely rescued while 38 are confirmed dead as of Tuesday, January 13.

A resident of Diré told The Associated Press that 21 members of his extended family were among those who perished in the tragedy.