Design flaw, lack of training caused fire on Staten Island ferry in 2022

Background of the accident

A fire broke out in the engine room of the passenger ferry Sandy Ground in New York Harbor with 884 persons aboard on December 22, 2022. The crew’s actions to contain and extinguish the fire, combined with a quick response from good Samaritan vessels, resulted in the safe evacuation of all on board. Damage to the vessel totaled US$12.7 million.

As a result of the investigation, the NTSB issued a safety alert and five safety recommendations. The latter included recommended regulatory changes to design requirements for diesel engine fuel oil return systems.