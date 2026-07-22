Departing ferry collides with cargo ship in Greece's Souda Port

A departing Ro-Pax ferry accidentally struck a cargo vessel at the Port of Souda in Greece on Tuesday, July 21.

The 192-metre Elyros was heading out of the port with a final destination of Piraeus when she hit the port side of the approaching Ro-Ro ship Iosif K as the latter was manoeuvring to berth.

The extent of the damage suffered by both vessels has not been disclosed, though the Hellenic Coast Guard clarified that the mishap did not result in any injuries or pollution.