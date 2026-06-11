Danish authorities arrest cargo ship helmsman for hitting berthed yacht

Danish authorities have arrested the chief officer of a foreign-flagged commercial vessel for striking a berthed sailing yacht near the town of Korsør on Zealand Island on Monday, June 8.

The incident occurred when the Antigua and Barbuda-registered general cargo vessel Olymp Trader was manoeuvring to berth at the port after having arrived from Germany earlier that same evening (local time).

As the cargo ship backed into its assigned berth, its stern headed straight towards a nearby stationary yacht. Local media said the yacht's two occupants were able to jump onto the adjacent pier and run to safety before the two vessels made contact.