Damaged ferry leaks coolant off Prince Edward Island, Canada

A Ro-Pax ferry that had suffered damage leaked approximately 2,000 litres of coolant into the waters of the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island earlier this week, the Canadian Coast Guard has confirmed.

Confederation, a ferry owned by Transport Canada and operated by Northumberland Ferries (NFL), had attempted to sail out of Prince Edward Island's Charlottetown Harbour for St John's in Newfoundland on Monday, January 5.

The ferry had just left the port and was already near the harbour entrance when she suddenly turned around after a piece of ice struck her hull.