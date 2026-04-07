Cruise ship runs aground off Fiji; all passengers rescued

Seventeen of the 31-strong crew have also been evacuated while the remaining 14 stayed on board to check for any signs of damage.

Blue Lagoon Cruises added that an operation was undertaken to remove a significant portion of the ship's fuel and other pumpable oils, thus reducing the risk of the surrounding waters becoming contaminated. The company said this effort, which also involved a salvage team sent from Australia, was completed by Monday, April 6.

A spokesperson for the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji said the vessel's port stern quarter and part of the lower hull sustained damage from the grounding.