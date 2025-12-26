Cruise ship passenger dead following collision in Nile River in Egypt

One person died of injuries she suffered following a collision between two vessels in the Nile River in Egypt on Sunday, December 21.
The victim, who has been identified as a 47-year-old Italian national, was travelling with her husband as guests on board the 72-metre river cruise ship Royal Beau Rivage when it struck another vessel at around 19:00 local time on Sunday.
The victim fell to the floor in her cabin following the collision and suffered a punctured lung, according to Italian news outlet Il Messaggero. Tragically, she expired even after she was given medical treatment.
Another four passengers reportedly fell overboard but were later safely rescued. The cruise ship itself sustained severe damage, resulting in four cabins near the bow being demolished.
Egyptian transport authorities suspect that the cruise ship's captain attempted to execute a sharp turn instead of giving the right of way to the other vessel involved in the incident.
The captain's licence has since been suspended as part of the investigation into the collision.