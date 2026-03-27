Cruise ship hits bridge while transiting Rhine River near Amsterdam

The wheelhouse, which can be hydraulically lifted and lowered, was still in the raised position at the time of the incident and was almost completely demolished.

Despite the significant damage suffered by the wheelhouse, the helmsman suffered only minor injuries. He was subsequently treated by first responders who had arrived at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported among those who were on board.

Local media said the passengers, which numbered over 200, were evacuated after the ship suffered a power failure while still stranded. They were all eventually transported by bus the rest of the way to Cologne.

The canal remains partially closed to vessel traffic while vehicular traffic on the bridge was suspended until 03:00 on Thursday.