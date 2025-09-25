Crewman killed in mishap on Greek ferry

Greece's state news agency AMNA reports that a crewmember on a Greek passenger ferry has died of injuries he suffered in a work-related accident on the vessel to which he was assigned.

Local authorities said that the 20-year-old male victim, who has been identified as an engine room cleaner, had become trapped in one of the watertight sliding doors on the vehicle deck of the Ro-Pax ferry Blue Star Chios while on a scheduled voyage on Wednesday, September 24.