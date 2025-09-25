Crewman killed in mishap on Greek ferry

Greece's state news agency AMNA reports that a crewmember on a Greek passenger ferry has died of injuries he suffered in a work-related accident on the vessel to which he was assigned.
Local authorities said that the 20-year-old male victim, who has been identified as an engine room cleaner, had become trapped in one of the watertight sliding doors on the vehicle deck of the Ro-Pax ferry Blue Star Chios while on a scheduled voyage on Wednesday, September 24.
The vessel had earlier departed Rhodes and had a final destination of Piraeus at the time of the accident.
The sailor was loaded onto a waiting ambulance upon the ferry's arrival at the Port of Piraeus. Tragically, however, he was pronounced dead later in hospital.
Blue Star Ferries, the operator of Blue Star Chios, said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with Greek authorities in the investigation into the mishap. The ferry will meanwhile remain at Piraeus pending the completion of the investigation.
The vessel's captain and the chief engineer have been arrested on charges of "manslaughter by negligence" in connection with the crewmember's death.
Local media said that the victim had possessed the proper maritime certifications and had joined the ferry's crew just nine days prior to the mishap.