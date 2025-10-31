Crewman killed in accident on fish feed vessel in Stavanger, Norway

One person was killed in an accident on board a fish feed vessel in the city of Stavanger in Norway on Wednesday, October 29.
Local police said the victim, who has been identified as a male in his 30s, died a result of a crush accident on the feed vessel Eidsvaag Marin, which is operated by local seafood company Eidsvaag.
Authorities have not released additional details about the events leading up to the accident, though they said that the victim's next of kin have already been notified.
Emergency services personnel were dispatched to Dusavika Harbour in Stavanger where the vessel was moored shortly after they received a request for assistance at around 10:00 local time on Wednesday.
A police official confirmed that the victim was declared deceased at the scene less than an hour after first responders arrived.
Eidsvaag' General Manager Vidar Eidsvaag said that the police and the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority will examine the timeline of events prior to the accident.