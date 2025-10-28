Crewman dies in accident on P&O Cruises ship

P&O Cruises has confirmed that a crewmember on one of its ships died as a result of an onboard accident earlier this week.
The company said that investigators have begun their probe into the accident that claimed the life of the unnamed crewman on the cruise ship Arvia while she was underway in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, October 26.
BBC reports that the 16-deck Arvia had left Southampton on Friday and was en route to Tenerife in the Canary Islands when the accident occurred.
The ship was on the first leg of her 14-day transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean. She was originally scheduled to arrive in Barbados on November 7.
The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said that a team will board Arvia in Tenerife to conduct an initial assessment of the events that led to the crewman's death.
The MAIB is undertaking the probe at the request of the Bermuda Ship Registry, as the ship is registered to Bermuda.
P&O Cruises has assured that it is extending "every possible support" to the family of the deceased crewman and to his friends both on board the ship and at home.