Crewman dies following accidental fall on cargo ship off Colombia

One person died of injuries he suffered following an accidental fall while on a cargo vessel off Colombia's Pacific coast on Tuesday, January 27.
The fatality has been identified as the bosun of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Cetus Narwhal, which was anchored off the city of Buenaventura at the time of the accident.
The victim had reportedly fallen into one of the ship's holds.
Following the mishap, the rest of the crew notified the Buenaventura VTS centre, which then requested the Colombian Navy to send a patrol boat to the area to conduct a casualty evacuation.
The sea conditions in the area at the time made it difficult to evacuate the victim by boat. The planned ship-to-boat transfer was therefore abandoned in favour of a helicopter evacuation.
The victim was airlifted to a military installation in Buenaventura. He was then brought to hospital but was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.
The Colombian General Maritime Directorate has begun an investigation into the mishap.