Crewman dies following accidental fall on cargo ship off Colombia

One person died of injuries he suffered following an accidental fall while on a cargo vessel off Colombia's Pacific coast on Tuesday, January 27.

The fatality has been identified as the bosun of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Cetus Narwhal, which was anchored off the city of Buenaventura at the time of the accident.

The victim had reportedly fallen into one of the ship's holds.

Following the mishap, the rest of the crew notified the Buenaventura VTS centre, which then requested the Colombian Navy to send a patrol boat to the area to conduct a casualty evacuation.