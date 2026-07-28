Crewman dies after fall from fish farm workboat in Scotland

One person died after falling from an aquaculture support vessel in Scapa Flow just off Scotland's Orkney Islands on Thursday, July 23.
The victim, identified as a 22-year-old man, was working as a deckhand on a vessel operated by Inverlussa Marine Services when the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (local time).
A rescue boat from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's (RNLI) Stromness station was dispatched to render assistance. Two crewmembers then boarded the support vessel and were on-hand to assist in transferring the victim to waiting emergency response personnel at Stromness Harbour.
Local media said the deckhand was pronounced deceased later that same day. Details on the cause of death have not been disclosed.
It also remains unclear whether the victim had fallen into the water or suffered a fall while on the vessel.
Inverlussa has since published a statement on its website confirming the crewman's death and expressing sympathy with his family and loved ones. The company said it is also providing support to its other personnel who were on board the vessel as well as colleagues across the company.