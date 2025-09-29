Crewman acquitted of manslaughter in fatal collision off Jersey; no verdict yet for co-defendant

A jury has acquitted one of two crewmembers of a UK-flagged cargo ship that had been involved in a collision with another vessel that left three people dead off the coast of Jersey in 2022.

Jurors in Jersey's Royal Court found Artur Sevash-Zade, a crewman on the Condor Ferries Ro-Ro vessel Commodore Goodwill (since renamed Caesarea Trader), not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the December 8, 2022 collision with the trawler L'Ecume II in St Ouen's Bay off Jersey.