Crew rescued after ship with cargo of baking soda sinks off Greece

Greece has rescued all nine crew members of a cargo ship that hit rocks and sank off the South Aegean island of Andros early on Wednesday, a coast guard official said.

The Vanuatu-flagged freighter, with a crew of one Azerbaijani and eight Turkish nationals, had left Albania with 3,000 tonnes of baking soda on board and was bound for Ukraine when it sank off Andros, the coast guard official said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel, which was identified as the Corsage C by authorities, to run aground. A preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident, a government official said.