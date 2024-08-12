Containership suffers onboard explosion at China's Ningbo port

Yang Ming said the cause of the incident involving the containership YM Mobility is still under investigation, though preliminary findings suggest that an explosion occurred in a container loaded with dangerous goods on board near the bow.

According to the shipper's declaration, the container was a reefer used as a substitute for a dry container, without requiring power connection. The company assured that immediate fire control measures have been taken, and the situation is now under control with all crewmembers safely evacuated. Huan Ming (Shanghai) International Shipping Agency, a subsidiary of the Yang Ming Group, is actively coordinating with Chinese authorities to manage the situation.