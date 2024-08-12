Containership suffers onboard explosion at China's Ningbo port
Taiwanese container shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has confirmed that one of its vessels suffered an onboard explosion and a subsequent fire while berthed at Ningbo Port in China on Friday, August 9.
Yang Ming said the cause of the incident involving the containership YM Mobility is still under investigation, though preliminary findings suggest that an explosion occurred in a container loaded with dangerous goods on board near the bow.
According to the shipper's declaration, the container was a reefer used as a substitute for a dry container, without requiring power connection. The company assured that immediate fire control measures have been taken, and the situation is now under control with all crewmembers safely evacuated. Huan Ming (Shanghai) International Shipping Agency, a subsidiary of the Yang Ming Group, is actively coordinating with Chinese authorities to manage the situation.
In an incident update released on Saturday, August 10, Yang Ming said there are no visible flames on board, and cooling efforts with water sprays are ongoing.
The exact cause of the incident remains to be clarified under professional assessment. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the vessel and expedite further response, six tugs have been dispatched for safeguarding.
Representatives from P&I clubs, classification societies, and surveyors have been arriving on-site to coordinate with local authorities. Yang Ming’s technical personnel are providing 24/7 on-site support to assess the impact of the fire and the seaworthiness of the vessel.
Yang Ming added that, once the incident is fully resolved, it will assess the possibility and feasibility of vessel repairs, cargo transshipment, and schedule adjustments, with the safety of personnel and the vessel as the top priority.