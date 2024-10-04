Containership damaged after striking pier in Barranquilla, Colombia
A container vessel suffered damage after it struck a pier at the Port of Barranquilla on Colombia's Caribbean coast on Wednesday, October 2.
Initial reports revealed that the 28,000DWT feeder containership CMA CGM Balboa suffered a mechanical failure that then caused it to drift and strike the pier at around 00:40 local time on Wednesday.
The incident did not result in any injuries or pollution, and the ship was eventually towed by responding tugs to a nearby berth to allow local maritime authorities to inspect for any damage.
A port official told local media that CMA CGM Balboa suffered a hull breach. However, no details have been provided on the extent of the damage sustained by the ship and the pier.
CMA CGM Balboa was still moored in Barranquilla as of Thursday, October 3. It remains unclear where the ship will need to be drydocked in Barranquilla or if will instead undergo repairs at its next port of call.