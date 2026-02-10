Chinese authorities publish new warning notice following crew death in confined space on tanker

The Shanghai branch office of the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA) recently issued a warning notice that outlines a number of safety management requirements for confined space operations on ships.

The warning was published less than two weeks after an accidental death occurred on a product tanker owned by local company Nanjing Shenghang Shipping.

At around 17:30 local time on January 31, 2026, two crewmen fell unconscious while they were cleaning up oil sludge and other residue in one of the cargo tanks of the locally-registered Shengyou 233. One individual was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards while the second was evacuated to hospital.