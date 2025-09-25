Chinese authorities call off search for missing crew of capsized cargo ship

Authorities in China have suspended the search for two people who went missing after a cargo ship capsized in bad weather off the coast of Jiangsu province late last week.
Local media said that the unidentified 50-metre vessel capsized in rough seas off Jiangsu's Dafeng District on Saturday, September 20, and that only four of its six-strong crew have been rescued.
According to an official of the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA), the ship suffered water ingress after the sea area off Jiangsu began experiencing severe weather conditions over the weekend.
The captain ordered the crew abandon ship after they realised that the flooding could no longer be contained. Four of the crew were able to evacuate to a waiting liferaft as the cargo ship started to capsize, but their two companions ended up being swept away by strong currents and have not been found since.
On Tuesday, September 23, the CMSA ordered that the search be called off due to a forecast of bad weather in the area over the next 48 hours.
CMSA rescue boats and helicopters as well as Good Samaritan fishing boats and commercial ships had participated in the search for the two missing sailors prior to its termination.