China "willing to give assistance" to US after aircraft crash in South China Sea

China's foreign ministry said it would be willing to provide humanitarian assistance to the United States after two US Navy aircraft crashed into the South China Sea, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Monday.
A US Navy helicopter and a fighter jet went down in the waters of the South China Sea on Sunday in two separate incidents, the US Pacific Fleet said on social media.
"On October 26, 2025 at approximately 14:45 local time, a US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68)," said a Pacific Fleet statement.
"Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members.
"Following the incident, separately, at 15:15, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from Nimitz. Both crew members successfully ejected and were also safely recovered by search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11.
"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation."
