Chief engineer of ship in fatal Baltimore bridge crash strikes deal

The chief engineer of the cargo ship Dali that destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in a March 2024 collision that killed six construction workers reached a deferred prosecution agreement, the government said on Thursday.

The Justice Department said Karthikeyan Deenadayalan admitted to failing to report a hazardous condition to the US Coast Guard, including that he was aware the 984-foot (300-metre) ship used an unsafe fuel supply pump.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted two foreign operators and a shoreside superintendent in the incident.

Deenadayalan, an Indian national, will face 36 months of probation and, if he complies with the terms of the agreement, will not face prosecution.