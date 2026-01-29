Cause of engine room fire that damaged tug "undetermined", NTSB says

On February 18, 2025, a fire broke out in the engine room of the towing vessel Thor while it was pushing two barges down the Delaware River. The incident occurred at approximately 09:25 when the vessel was located 1.5 nautical miles (2.8 kilometres) downriver from New Castle, Delaware.

Four crewmembers, including a captain, mate, engineer, and deckhand, were on board the Allegiant Tug Company vessel at the time of the emergency.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the captain first detected smoke billowing from a stack and noticed a metallic smell shortly after the vessel passed under the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The engineer and mate were ordered to investigate the engine room, where they discovered the space was filled with heavy black smoke.

Following the discovery, the crew sealed hatches and ventilation to the engine room in an attempt to contain the blaze. The captain issued a mayday call and successfully manoeuvred the tow outside the Delaware River channel.