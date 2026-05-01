Cargo vessel capsizes off Surigao del Norte, Philippines; all 32 crew rescued

The Philippine Coast Guard successfully rescued all 32 crewmembers of a cargo vessel after it capsized and sank off the Philippines' Surigao del Norte province on Thursday, April 30.

The locally-registered LCT Pacifica 3 was en route to Surigao del Norte's Dapa municipality when she encountered rough sea conditions, according to Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab.

The vessel subsequently capsized and broke apart. The coast guard immediately deployed response teams to the area, and these were able to rescue all 32 of the vessel's crew.