Accidents

Cargo vessel capsizes off Surigao del Norte, Philippines; all 32 crew rescued

Philippine Coast Guard personnel on a small boat in the area where the cargo vessel LCT Pacifica 3 capsized and broke into two pieces off Surigao del Norte province, April 30, 2026
Philippine Coast Guard personnel on a small boat in the area where the cargo vessel LCT Pacifica 3 capsized and broke into two pieces off Surigao del Norte province, April 30, 2026Philippine Coast Guard
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The Philippine Coast Guard successfully rescued all 32 crewmembers of a cargo vessel after it capsized and sank off the Philippines' Surigao del Norte province on Thursday, April 30.

The locally-registered LCT Pacifica 3 was en route to Surigao del Norte's Dapa municipality when she encountered rough sea conditions, according to Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab.

The vessel subsequently capsized and broke apart. The coast guard immediately deployed response teams to the area, and these were able to rescue all 32 of the vessel's crew.

Cayabyab added that the coast guard has been assessing the vessel's condition and monitoring the surrounding waters for any signs of pollution.

Authorities are still working to determine the type of cargo that LCT Pacifica 3 was carrying at the time as well as the total volume of fuel still contained within her tanks.

The crew are being interviewed by coast guard personnel as part of the investigation into the incident.

Asia
Philippines
incidents
Philippine Coast Guard
Surigao Del Norte
LCT Pacifica 3 (vessel)
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