Cargo ships collide near Douala, Cameroon

Two cargo vessels collided with each other near the Port of Douala in Cameroon earlier this week, leading to the deliberate grounding of one of the ships involved as a safety precaution.

The incident occurred at around 03:00 local time on Sunday, July 12, when the inbound Cypriot-flagged general cargo ship Black Rhino and the outbound Tuvalu-registered bulk carrier Sea Honor struck each other.

Rescue teams arrived in the area shortly afterwards and evacuated all 15 crewmembers from Black Rhino. Black Rhino was then intentionally run aground while Sea Honor was escorted to a nearby anchorage to clear the channel for other vessel traffic.