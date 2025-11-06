Cargo ship strikes moored yachts after power loss in Isle of Wight, UK

A cargo ship accidentally struck two moored yachts on the River Medina in the Isle of Wight in the UK on Tuesday, November 4, local news outlet Isle of Wight County Press reports.
The Liberian-flagged general cargo vessel Shetland Trader was en route to Medina Harbour for mooring when her engine suddenly lost power at around 19:00 local time on Tuesday.
The crew dropped the anchor in an attempt to reduce speed but the ship continued to sail for a short distance and ended up colliding with the yachts, resulting in one yacht suffering a broken mast.
Reports stated that no one was on board either yacht when the incident occurred and that there were no casualties among the cargo ship's crew.
Power was eventually restored aboard Shetland Trader, and the ship was escorted to Medina Harbour in Cowes where she finally berthed at 20:00.
The Cowes Harbour Commission said that an investigation has been launched to identify the events that led to the incident.