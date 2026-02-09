Cargo ship spills oil and containers after sinking off Phuket, Thailand; all 16 crew rescued

A cargo ship suffered water ingress and subsequently sank off Thailand's Phuket province, causing fuel oil and a number of containers to end up in the sea, on Saturday, February 7.

The crew of the Panamanian-flagged container vessel Sealloyd Arc sent out a distress call at around 15:20 local time on Saturday to inform Thai maritime authorities that the ship was taking on water and had begun listing heavily.

All 16 crewmembers, who were later identified as Bangladeshi nationals, jumped into the water as the ship sank. Eight of the crew were picked up by a Good Samaritan fishing boat while the remainder were rescued by a patrol boat sent by the Phuket Provincial Administration.