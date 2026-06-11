Cargo ship spills oil after running aground in northern Philippines

A cargo vessel ran aground and caused an oil spill along the coast of Ilocos Norte province in the northern Philippines on Monday, June 8.

The locally-registered MSCI 1 was transporting aggregates to Calayan Island in nearby Cagayan province when it encountered rough sea conditions off the coast of Ilocos Norte's Badoc municipality in the early morning (local time) of Monday, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The captain recounted that the ship had developed a severe list after its ballast tanks became flooded due to strong waves.