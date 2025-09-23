Cargo ship skipper arrested following collision with pleasure boat near Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Police have arrested the captain of a cargo ship that had collided with a pleasure boat and caused it to sink near the city of Leeuwarden in the Netherlands on Monday, September 22.

The captain of the locally-registered inland cargo vessel Spes-Vera was detained after it was discovered that his ship struck and ran over a small yacht with two people on board while transiting the Prinses Margriet Canal south of Leeuwarden in the early afternoon (local time) of Monday.