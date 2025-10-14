Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea off Bulgaria; all 10 crew rescued

A cargo ship suffered water ingress and sank in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Sunday, October 12.
The incident involving the Cameroon-registered general cargo vessel Eileen occurred approximately 140 nautical miles east of Varna after it suffered water ingress and began listing at around 13:00 local time on Sunday.
The 10 crewmembers were able to send out a distress call before the ship sank.
Eileen's crew were already adrift in two liferafts by the time the Turkish-flagged platform supply vessel (PSV) Murat Ilhan arrived in the area at the cargo ship's last reported position. The sailors were brought aboard the PSV, which later offloaded them at the Port of Filyos in Zonguldak province in northern Turkey.
Other participating assets in the emergency response included a ship and a helicopter sent by the Bulgarian Navy, a Bulgarian border patrol boat, and a Romanian vessel.
No serious injuries have been reported among Eileen's crew of ten Ukrainian nationals.