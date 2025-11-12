Cargo ship runs aground in bad weather in Batangas, Philippines

A cargo ship ran aground off the coast of Batangas province in the Philippines as Typhoon Fung-Wong swept through the northern portion of the country over the weekend.
The Belize-registered landing craft Felicity 8 had gone adrift after attempting to seek shelter from the approaching typhoon near the municipality of Calatagan on Sunday, November 9.
The Philippine Coast Guard said that adverse sea conditions had caused the vessel to drift towards shallow waters until it finally ran aground just off the municipality of Lemery later in the day on Sunday.
Personnel from the coast guard and the Lemery Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately proceeded to the area to assess the vessel's condition following the incident.
The coast guard said that upon inspection, the vessel was found to be stable with no significant structural damage. All crewmembers are meanwhile confirmed safe and in good physical condition.
No oil spill or marine pollution has been observed in the surrounding waters.
Felicity 8's operating company has since been advised to request for tug assistance to facilitate towing operations. However, the vessel was still aground off Lemery as of Wednesday, November 12.
The coast guard is set to conduct a marine casualty investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the grounding and to assess whether the vessel's crew had complied with safety and navigational protocols.