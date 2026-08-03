Cargo ship captain arrested following deadly collision off Sweden

Authorities in Sweden have placed the captain of a foreign-flagged vessel under arrest in connection with a collision that left two people dead off the country's coast early last week.
The suspect, who has been identified as a Russian national, was serving as the captain of the Norwegian-registered general cargo vessel Misje Verde when it collided with a small recreational boat in the Kattegat just north of Gothenburg in the late evening (local time) of Tuesday, July 28.
The smaller vessel had four people on board at the time of the incident. All of them were reportedly thrown into the water due to the force of the impact.
The Swedish Coast Guard and the Swedish Sea Rescue Society sent vessels to the area to render assistance.
Two survivors were pulled out of the water by a Good Samaritan and then brought aboard a coast guard boat. They were later transported to hospital.
The recreational boat's two other occupants, a woman and her young daughter, were initially reported missing. The boat's wreckage and the bodies of these two victims were found over the next three days.
Local media said the cargo ship was initially detained but was cleared to leave the area later in the week.
Police from Gothenburg had also boarded the ship to interview the crew and download data from the voyage data recorder.
Misje Verde's captain was arrested on suspicion of negligence on Thursday, July 30. However, no formal charges have yet been filed.