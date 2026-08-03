Cargo ship captain arrested following deadly collision off Sweden

Authorities in Sweden have placed the captain of a foreign-flagged vessel under arrest in connection with a collision that left two people dead off the country's coast early last week.

The suspect, who has been identified as a Russian national, was serving as the captain of the Norwegian-registered general cargo vessel Misje Verde when it collided with a small recreational boat in the Kattegat just north of Gothenburg in the late evening (local time) of Tuesday, July 28.

The smaller vessel had four people on board at the time of the incident. All of them were reportedly thrown into the water due to the force of the impact.