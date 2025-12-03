Cargo ship accidentally strikes pier in Busan, South Korea

Authorities in South Korea have reported that a cargo vessel accidentally struck a pier at the Port of Gamcheon in the city of Busan on Saturday, November 29.

According to the Korea Coast Guard, the 1,990-tonne vessel, which has been identified only as sailing under the flag of Sao Tome and Principe, abruptly and unexpectedly moved forward as it was docking at the port's pier three at around 11:18 local time on Saturday.