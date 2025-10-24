Cargo shift causes damage to multiple vehicles on Scottish ferry

Multiple vehicles that were loaded on a Ro-Pax ferry suffered damage as a result of a cargo shift while underway in Scotland's Pentland Firth on Wednesday, October 22.
Hamnavoe, a ferry operated by Aberdeen-based Serco Northlink, was en route from Stromness to Scrabster off Scotland's northern coast when the cargo in her hold suddenly shifted.
No injuries have been reported, though several vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage and ferry services for the rest of Wednesday were impacted.
Photographs of the aftermath of the accident show some vehicles crushed underneath a piece of machinery that had fallen off a large flatbed lorry.
The accident on Hamnavoe occurred as the ferry was sailing west of Orkney through seas that the UK Met Office had earlier forecast as "rough or very rough."
Serco Northlink Ferries Managing Director Stuart Garrett told local news outlet STV that the ferry's passengers and some unaffected vehicles were able to disembark at Scrabster and that the crew have begun conducting a full review of the events leading to the incident.