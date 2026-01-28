Car carrier suffers onboard fire in Wadden Sea off Germany

A foreign-flagged cargo ship suffered an onboard fire in the Wadden Sea shortly after departing the Port of Emden in Germany on Monday, January 26.

The Bahamas-registered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Thames Highway had just cleared the harbour at Emden and was en route to Grimsby in the UK when a blaze ignited in her engine room on Monday evening (local time).

The crew then brought the ship to a nearby anchorage and sealed off the engine room to prevent the fire from spreading to the other compartments.