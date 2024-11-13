Car carrier suffers hull breach during berthing attempt at SVG cruise terminal

The Japanese-registered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Splendid Ace was attempting to berth at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal (KCT) on the main island of Saint Vincent when the incident occurred on the morning (local time) of Sunday.

The breach is located just above the waterline near the bow. However, no water ingress has been reported, and the vessel was still able to safely unload its cargo at KCT later that same day.