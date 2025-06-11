Car carrier still ablaze off Alaska, salvage efforts underway
The US Coast Guard is continuing its response to a fire onboard the pure car carrier Morning Midas, which was located approximately 220 miles (354 km) south of Adak, Alaska as of June 9.
The initial report of the fire was received by the coast guard on June 3 at approximately 15:15, according to a statement by the service. The vessel's manager, Zodiac Maritime, has been coordinating closely with the coast guard since the incident began.
The tug Gretchen Dunlap arrived on scene with salvage personnel on June 9 and began assessing the situation. Zodiac Maritime’s contracted salvage company, Resolve Marine, is developing salvage and safety plans. The coast guard stated it is reviewing the proposals to ensure they are, “as safe and effective as possible.”
Two additional vessels are scheduled to arrive at the site within the next two weeks, the coast guard said.
A coast guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Super Hercules crew conducted an overflight of the vessel on June 8 and reported no visible signs of pollution. The coast guard said it is tracking the vessel through aerial surveillance, reports from on-scene responders, and drift analysis conducted with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Response and Restoration.
As of 07:00 on June 9, the Morning Midas was drifting northeast at approximately 1.8 miles per hour. On-scene weather at 12:20 that day included winds of 45 to 50 knots (83 to 93 kilometres/hour) and seas of six feet (1.8 metres), according to the coast guard.
“The safety of the public, responders, and vessel crews operating in the area remains our top priority,” said Rear Admiral Megan Dean, Commander of the coast guard’s Seventeenth District. “We are working closely with Zodiac Maritime to ensure a safe and effective plan to address the fire and mitigate any potential impacts to the environment.”