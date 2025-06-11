Car carrier still ablaze off Alaska, salvage efforts underway

The tug Gretchen Dunlap arrived on scene with salvage personnel on June 9 and began assessing the situation. Zodiac Maritime’s contracted salvage company, Resolve Marine, is developing salvage and safety plans. The coast guard stated it is reviewing the proposals to ensure they are, “as safe and effective as possible.”

Two additional vessels are scheduled to arrive at the site within the next two weeks, the coast guard said.

A coast guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Super Hercules crew conducted an overflight of the vessel on June 8 and reported no visible signs of pollution. The coast guard said it is tracking the vessel through aerial surveillance, reports from on-scene responders, and drift analysis conducted with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Response and Restoration.