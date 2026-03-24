Captain’s exhaustion ends in fishing vessel grounding: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that the grounding of the commercial fishing vessel Eileen Rita on April 11, 2025, was caused by the captain falling asleep due to an accumulated “sleep debt”.

The 86.1-foot (26.24-metre) steel-hulled vessel struck Green Island, approximately eight miles (14.8 kilometres) east of Boston, while transiting from fishing grounds at Stellwagen Bank.

The NTSB reported that the captain had obtained only eight hours of sleep in the 48 hours preceding the accident, broken into three short segments. "I didn’t realize how tired I was…until it was too late," the captain told investigators, estimating he fell asleep about 10 minutes before the 07:31 grounding.