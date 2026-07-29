Captain missing after tour boat sinks off Central Sulawesi, Indonesia

Officials in Indonesia said that one person has gone missing after a boat carrying foreign tourists sank off Central Sulawesi province late last week.
The vessel, which had 11 passengers and two crewmembers at the time, had departed a dive resort in Central Sulawesi's Tojo Una-Una Regency and was en route to Marisa Port in Gorontalo province via the Gulf of Tomini when it sank on Friday, July 24.
The boat was originally scheduled to arrive at Marisa at around 11:00 local time on Friday after a voyage lasting just over three hours. However, authorities learned that it had not yet reached its destination by 15:00, prompting them to initiate a search and rescue (SAR) operation.
National SAR agency Basarnas deployed one of its boats while the Indonesian Navy sent a patrol vessel to assist in the search over an area of around 100 square nautical miles.
The boat's 11 passengers and one of the crew have been found alive, officials said on Saturday, July 25. However, no trace of the captain has yet been found.
The boat's passengers included Dutch, German, Czech, Belgian and French nationals.
Officials believe the boat may have broken apart while underway, resulting in its loss.
A SAR official from Gorontalo said on Saturday that the search for the captain will continue for another seven days.
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