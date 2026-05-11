Captain distracted by phone call before Mississippi River tug and bulker collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued a final report regarding the collision between a towing vessel and a bulk carrier on the Lower Mississippi River.

On December 29, 2024, at 18:10, the towing vessel Patrick J Studdert was moored at Magnolia Fleet 122 docks while taking on fuel. Five crewmembers were on board as the vessel prepared to return to its moored barges located across the river.

At 19:29, the bulk carrier Clara B transited upriver under the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge at a speed of 8.1 knots. A pilot from the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilot Association had the conn alongside a pilot-in-training and the ship's Chief Officer.