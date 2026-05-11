Captain distracted by phone call before Mississippi River tug and bulker collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued a final report regarding the collision between a towing vessel and a bulk carrier on the Lower Mississippi River.
On December 29, 2024, at 18:10, the towing vessel Patrick J Studdert was moored at Magnolia Fleet 122 docks while taking on fuel. Five crewmembers were on board as the vessel prepared to return to its moored barges located across the river.
At 19:29, the bulk carrier Clara B transited upriver under the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge at a speed of 8.1 knots. A pilot from the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilot Association had the conn alongside a pilot-in-training and the ship's Chief Officer.
The Patrick J Studdert got underway at 19:32:03 and proceeded directly across the channel toward the fleeting area. The Clara B maneuvered toward the right descending side of the channel to pass another downbound tow.
The pilot aboard the Clara B spotted the tug at 19:33:32 and attempted to hail the vessel over VHF radio without receiving a response. Recognising a danger of collision, the pilot requested the bridge crew sound the danger signal and ordered the rudder to starboard.
The ship's whistle finally sounded 32 seconds after the initial request, which was only moments before the collision at 19:34:27. The bow of the Clara B struck the starboard quarter of the Patrick J Studdert about 380 feet (115.8 metres) from the docks.
Immediately following the impact, the Patrick J Studdert listed toward the port quarter and began to flood. An off-duty tankerman in the galley reported that he saw, "water pouring through on the hinge side," of the door before the boat rolled.
The tug sank in approximately 96 feet (29.3 metres) of water, forcing all five crewmembers into the river. Four crewmembers sustained minor injuries and were rescued by the nearby tug Mary Moran using a recovery pole.
The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the collision was the tug captain’s distraction due to cell phone use. Records indicated the captain was on a voice call from 19:31 until 19:35, which resulted in him failing to maintain a proper lookout.
The NTSB noted that the Clara B was visible in the darkness and could have been identified on radar. Investigators concluded that the captain's nonoperational use of a personal electronic device led to a lack of situational awareness during the transit.
The Patrick J Studdert, owned by Shamrock Marine and operated by Buffalo Marine Service, was considered a total loss valued at over $2.3 million. The Clara B, operated by Blumenthal Asia, sustained minor hull damage estimated at $250,000 to repair.
A visible oil sheen was reported downriver following the sinking of the tug, which had 29,000 gallons (109,777 litres) of fuel on board. The NTSB remarked that personal electronic devices should never interfere with the primary task of a watchstander to maintain safety.