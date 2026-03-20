Captain dead, four others missing after tug capsizes in Romania's Midia Port

One person is confirmed dead while four others have been reported as missing after a harbour tug capsized and sank at the Port of Midia on Romania's Black Sea coast on Wednesday, March 18.
Reports stated that the tug was assisting another vessel as part of regular operations at the port when its engines suddenly failed.
The tug then lost stability and capsized with its five-strong crew still on board, prompting divers and other emergency response personnel to rush to the scene to render assistance.
The tug's 57-year-old captain was pulled from the water unconscious. Tragically, despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.
Divers have been continuing to search through the surrounding waters for any trace of the four missing crewmembers.
Local news outlets have identified the captain as retired Romanian professional football player Sorin Tufan, who had played in the UEFA Champions League until injuries forced him to retire early at age 26.