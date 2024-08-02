Canadian transport safety officials express concern about country's marine emergency preparedness

On October 21, 2021, while waiting for an anchorage to become available, ZIM Kingston was drifting outside the Juan de Fuca Strait, with 21 crewmembers on board, when it experienced a series of severe side-to-side rolls, resulting in the loss of 109 containers overboard and damage to others.

Approximately 36 hours later, while the vessel was anchored off Victoria, BC, a fire broke out in a damaged container that held dangerous goods. The fire then spread to nearby containers and lasted for five days before it was declared extinguished.