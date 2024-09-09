Canadian ferry taken out of service following propeller failure
Canadian transport company BC Ferries reports that one of its vessels suffered a mechanical issue early last week, forcing cancellation of service to enable the necessary repairs to be completed.
The incident occurred when a propeller broke off from the 60-year-old Ro-Pax ferry Queen of New Westminster. The ferry had earlier been taken out of service for maintenance, and the propeller was discovered lying on the seabed as divers were conducting a routine inspection of the hull.
BC Ferries said the propeller was recovered on the morning (local time) of Saturday, September 7, and that repairs required on Queen of New Westminster will keep the ferry out of service for approximately six months.
The company said a preliminary visual inspection seems to indicate the fracture of the propeller shaft could be related to structural fatigue. The required repairs are anticipated to be significant and will include work on both the port and starboard propeller systems before the vessel can be returned to service. This will involve the complete disassembly of both systems and the replacement of the tail shaft on at least the starboard side, which must be specially manufactured.
The vessel’s annual refit will also be conducted during this time. Return to service timing will depend mainly on global parts availability and manufacturing timelines.
The propeller, which weighs approximately 4,500 kg, was found half-submerged in the seabed and took two days to recover, as the operation could only be conducted at night when other vessels were not travelling the route to ensure crew safety and maintain service continuity.
BC Ferries added that the full impact on the sailing schedule is still being assessed. The company has already cancelled all sailings of Queen of New Westminster through September 30 and is reviewing options for where it may be able to add sailings on the route with other vessels, as well as other potential adjustments to the refit schedule.
BC Ferries said it will continue to provide updates on the repair process, scheduling changes, and customer impacts as more information becomes available.