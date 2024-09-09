Canadian ferry taken out of service following propeller failure

The propeller, which weighs approximately 4,500 kg, was found half-submerged in the seabed and took two days to recover, as the operation could only be conducted at night when other vessels were not travelling the route to ensure crew safety and maintain service continuity.

BC Ferries added that the full impact on the sailing schedule is still being assessed. The company has already cancelled all sailings of Queen of New Westminster through September 30 and is reviewing options for where it may be able to add sailings on the route with other vessels, as well as other potential adjustments to the refit schedule.

BC Ferries said it will continue to provide updates on the repair process, scheduling changes, and customer impacts as more information becomes available.