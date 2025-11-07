Canada's Transportation Safety Board says fatal sinking highlights need for improved safety culture in commercial fishing

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released its investigation report into the sinking of the fishing vessel Silver Condor, which resulted in the deaths of three crewmembers near La Tabatière, Quebec, on September 25, 2023.
In the early morning hours (local time) of the said date, after a fishing trip, Silver Condor was returning to port when it began taking on water and sinking.
As the weather worsened, everyone was pushed around by waves and eventually thrown into the water, washed away from the vessel, and separated.
At 02:30, search and rescue authorities received a signal from Silver Condor after its emergency position-indicating radio beacon was automatically activated.
All six people on board were eventually recovered from the water by a Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter and transported to hospital. Three people survived with injuries while the other three including the master were fatally injured.
The vessels that responded to the mayday call included the Canadian Coast Guard rescue boat CCGS Cape Edensaw.
The investigation found that Silver Condor was likely operating beyond its safe stability limits, which contributed to its sinking when the sea state degraded.
From 2013 to 2023, the TSB investigated 18 occurrences identifying factors that compromised vessel stability, resulting in the loss of over 30 lives.
The investigation also found limitations in emergency preparedness. As the vessel was rapidly sinking, the crew could only recover five of the available eight immersion suits on board.
In the emergency, two crewmembers were unable to don theirs fully, and one wore only a life jacket, leaving them exposed to the cold water.
The life raft did not float free and was inaccessible during the evacuation.
TSB said these kinds of issues emerge quickly in emergency situations and highlight the importance of training and safety drills that include realistic scenarios to allow crews to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to respond effectively, especially under challenging conditions.
Commercial fishing continues to rank among the most dangerous occupations in Canada and remains on the TSB’s watchlist due to persistent risks.
TSB said this accident reflects long-standing safety issues in the industry and reinforces the need for improved day-to-day safety practices, such as operating within validated stability limits, ensuring ready access to lifesaving equipment, and conducting realistic drills to improve survivability when things go wrong at sea.