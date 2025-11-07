Canada's Transportation Safety Board says fatal sinking highlights need for improved safety culture in commercial fishing

As the weather worsened, everyone was pushed around by waves and eventually thrown into the water, washed away from the vessel, and separated.

At 02:30, search and rescue authorities received a signal from Silver Condor after its emergency position-indicating radio beacon was automatically activated.

All six people on board were eventually recovered from the water by a Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter and transported to hospital. Three people survived with injuries while the other three including the master were fatally injured.

The vessels that responded to the mayday call included the Canadian Coast Guard rescue boat CCGS Cape Edensaw.