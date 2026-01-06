Cameroon transport officials launch probe into deadly patrol boat capsizing off Douala

The Ministry of Transport of Cameroon has created a commission of inquiry that will examine the events of a maritime accident that left one person dead off the coast of the southwestern city of Douala late last month.
On December 27, 2025, the patrol boat Orca was conducting an official mission in the Manoka area off Douala with 12 embarked personnel when it suffered a hull breach.
The vessel capsized and sank near a buoy at around 16:00 local time. Rescuers on nearby boats subsequently found 10 survivors and one deceased victim from the surrounding waters.
A local police officer who was also on the patrol boat has gone missing and has not yet been found.
The commission has been tasked with identifying whether any parties were responsible for the loss of the patrol boat as well as appropriate measures to be taken.
The ill-fated boat's condition as well as the sailing conditions on the day of the accident will also be assessed.