Bulkers damaged following collision in Singapore

Two bulk carriers sustained damage after they collided with each other in the eastbound traffic lane of the Singapore Strait on the night (local time) of Tuesday, May 19.
The incident occurred as the Marshall Islands-flagged Cape XL (pictured) entered the eastbound traffic lane after departing the eastern bunker anchorage.
She then struck the Panama-registered Huge Kumano as the latter was arriving in Singapore after having earlier left Brazil.
Cape XL's bow section then became embedded in Huge Kumano's port side hull. However, the ships' AIS tracks later showed that they were able to sail under their own power and depart from the area where they had collided.
Huge Kumano arrived in Singapore at 07:30 on Thursday, May 21, while Cape XL was able to reach her final destination of Batu Ampar Anchorage in Indonesia a little over an hour later, according to the ships' recent AIS data.
No pollution or injuries have been reported as a result of the mishap.