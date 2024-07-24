Bulker grounding traced to master being alone on bridge during complicated manoeuvres

The bulk carrier American Mariner was leaving a dock near Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, last year when the master, acting alone on the bridge during complicated manoeuvres, overshot a turn and grounded on shoals, damaging three ballast water tanks. These and other findings were published in a report made available by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday, July 23.

On January 2, 2023, the vessel was heading outbound in the Vidal Shoals Channel en route to Superior, Wisconsin, when it grounded. NTSB investigators found that the master of the vessel was alone on the bridge at the time. Other factors compromising the master’s ability to successfully navigate the vessel included transiting in the dark, unlit channel buoys, not using all available features in the electronic chart system, and no additional personnel on the bridge.​